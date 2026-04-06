MP Fadlallah: Resistance Writes ‘Heroic Epics’ In South Lebanon, Denying Occupation Any Foothold

By Staff

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah, hailed the bravery of Resistance fighters who continue to write heroic epics across southern Lebanon, preventing the “Israeli” occupation forces from consolidating any presence in the border villages.

MP Fadlallah highlighted that after al-Khiam, Taybeh, Naqoura, al-Bayadah, and other villages, Ainatha is now at the forefront of confrontation.

“My beloved town of Ainatha, from the hills of Ghdamatha to Freiz and al-Sidr, is now writing new epics,” he said, noting, “The sons of this land fight from hill to hill, in the fields and among their homes, confronting the enemy with courage.”

Fadlallah recalled the town’s history of resisting invasions in 1972, 1978, and its steadfastness during the 2006 war, when the enemy was defeated at its outskirts.

He slammed attempts by the Netanyahu-led occupation entity to establish a so-called “buffer zone,” describing it as a deceptive move to reassure settlers.

“Can it protect the people of ‘Tel Aviv’ from missiles?” he asked, pointing out that similar occupation attempts in 1978 had failed.

He added that while the enemy may advance temporarily, it cannot entrench itself, “In 1982, the enemy reached Khalde within three days—but today, the Resistance remains in al-Khiam and Ainatha. Just yesterday, the enemy was targeted in Maroun al-Ras.”

Fadlallah further stressed that the Resistance continues to deny the occupation any ability to hold ground, despite ongoing aggression.

“We fight on our land… it can never establish a foothold as long as these brave men defend our land. Whoever has such men need not fear the future.”

Turning to internal developments, Fadlallah reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently stood alongside Lebanon since 1982 and does not challenge the Lebanese state. He described the recent decision regarding the Iranian ambassador as “baseless” and externally influenced, stressing that it bypassed constitutional mechanisms and holds no legal value.

He added that the measure was not issued through official government channels and therefore “has no constitutional standing,” emphasizing that the responsibility lies with the President, who accredits ambassadors, along with the Prime Minister.

Fadlallah also criticized attempts to downplay the issue, saying it was “not the proper way” to handle relations with Iran or with Lebanon’s Shiite community, which maintains deep cultural and religious ties with the Islamic Republic.

He further noted that this approach was inappropriate in dealing with Speaker Nabih Berri, who had already raised the matter with the President prior to the ministerial decision, yet it remained unresolved.

He pointed to reported external pressure surrounding the decision, noting that the “Israeli” enemy had welcomed it, while political tensions escalated domestically, including a boycott of a Cabinet session.

Despite efforts by Lebanon’s leadership to find a solution, Fadlallah said the authorities remain “in a bind,” unable to enforce what he described as an unconstitutional decision.

Regarding the Egyptian delegation’s initiative, Fadlallah highlighted Egypt’s regional role, describing it as “the largest Arab nation” and noting its efforts to mediate and halt aggression against Iran. He said Egypt had rejected attempts to draw the Arab world into confrontation, even at a political level.

He added that meetings with the Egyptian security delegation included discussions of proposals, concerns, and ideas, but stressed that such details remain confidential, as “they are matters for the state presenting them, which alone decides what will be made public.”