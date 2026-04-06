UAE Bars Iranians: Entry and Transit Denied

By Staff, Agencies

Dubai-based Emirates confirmed Tuesday that Iranian nationals are barred from entering or transiting through the UAE, according to the Wall Street Journal. The airline gave no explanation for the restriction in its official notice.

The announcement, published on Emirates’ website, highlights the sudden implementation of the travel ban affecting Iranian travelers. Authorities have not clarified whether this decision is temporary or indefinite.

An earlier notice indicated that certain groups are exempt from the ban. These include Iranian golden visa holders, senior professionals, athletes, and family members of UAE citizens. These travelers are still permitted to enter the country despite the broader restriction.

Emirates’ statement did not explain the rationale behind barring Iranian nationals from entry and transit. The development comes amid ongoing tensions and strained relations in the region.

This came as Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said Iran does not seek to attack Gulf neighbors, targeting only US bases, and that “building trust with neighboring countries…can be restored.”

The scale of Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US-linked targets in the Gulf took regional actors by surprise.

“I don't think anyone, including the UAE, could have predicted the scale by which Iran would target the UAE,” a senior US official said, while Iran emphasized that its operations aim to disable US radar and logistical networks, targeting American bases.

A suspected drone strike also damaged the US consulate in Dubai, though no casualties were reported.

Earlier this month, Iran formally called on the UAE to compensate for damages from recent US strikes, accusing Abu Dhabi of facilitating attacks on Iranian territory.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said the UAE’s actions were “an internationally wrongful act that entailed state responsibility,” emphasizing that allowing foreign forces to launch attacks from its soil violated international law and directly contributed to aggression against Iran.