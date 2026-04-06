YAF Join Iran & Hezbollah In Missile Barrage On Vital ’Israeli’ Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] launched their third operation against "Israeli"-occupied territories, continuing their campaign in support of regional Resistance fronts.

In a statement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the YAF carried out the “third military operation” within the Sacred Jihad Battle, launching a salvo of ballistic missiles at “sensitive targets” in southern occupied Palestine.

The statement added that the operation was conducted “in continuation of supporting and backing the fronts of Resistance” and as part of a “religious, moral, and humanitarian duty” toward allied forces in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine.

According to the statement, the strike was carried out in coordination with Iran and Hezbollah, emphasizing that the operation “successfully achieved its objectives."

On Tuesday morning, the “Israeli” military reported a missile attack from Yemen, with warning sirens sounding across southern occupied Palestine from “Dimona” to “Askalan,” while multiple drones and rockets were also launched from Lebanon, alongside four waves of ballistic missiles from Iran.

The YAF warned that continued "Israeli" escalation and attacks across the region, including in Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Palestine, would be met with further escalation.

They stated that such actions “will only push free Yemen toward further escalation," indicating that operations would persist until aggression ceases and blockades are lifted.

Yemen continues supporting peoples facing "Israeli" and US aggression, from naval campaigns for Gaza to long-range missile strikes on "Israeli" targets.

Iran’s IRG Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani said Netanyahu’s regional ambitions “collapsed under pressure from Resistance forces” and hailed a unified Resistance operations room, declaring, “Get used to the new order in the region.”