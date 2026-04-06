Iran Pledges Ongoing Support for Resistance VS US-Zionist Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has written to Hezbollah’s Secretary‑General Sheikh Naim Qassem, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s steadfast support for the Resistance against the American-Zionist enemy.

The Islamic Republic's policy continues to rest in "ongoing support for the Resistance against the Zionist and American adversary,” Hezbollah said, citing the message forwarded by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to Sheikh Qassem.

The Leader noted in the message that such policy was founded upon the path led by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah's martyred secretary-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In the message, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei emphasized that "standing firm and steadfast in the face of the fiercest enemies of the Islamic Nation, namely the US and the Zionist entity, was among the most outstanding characteristics of the martyred Imam," referring to Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Leader highlighted the enduring path of Resistance under the martyred Leader, citing General Qassem Soleimani and other IRG and Army martyrs as its proof.

Sayyed Khamenei further stressed that "the history of the Islamic Resistance is replete with struggle, courage, and sacrifice, where Resistance leaders gave their lives in defense of the Ummah without fearing any threat."

He cited such towering personalities as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the martyred head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, as "true examples of this steadfast path."

Elsewhere in the message, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei expressed appreciation for Sheikh Qassem’s condolences and sympathy on the martyrdom of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and acknowledged the feelings of affection and loyalty expressed on behalf of Hezbollah's fighters towards the Islamic Republic.

The Leader wrote that Hezbollah's incumbent secretary-general "at this sensitive moment in the history of the Resistance, bears the responsibility of leading the movement."

"[We] trust in his wisdom, intelligence, and courage to thwart the plots of the Zionist enemy, bring about its destruction, and restore honor and prosperity to the people of Lebanon."