Lebanon Says Kiev Shelters Mossad Operative Plotting Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon has requested the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut extradite a suspected Mossad agent, with security chief Hassan Choukeir stating the individual’s involvement in bombing and assassination plots.

According to AFP, a Syrian-Palestinian national who also holds a Ukrainian passport was detained by Hezbollah in September 2025 after parking a motorbike rigged with explosives on a road leading to Beirut airport through the city’s southern suburbs.

The man escaped in early March, when the "Israeli" occupation was striking Hezbollah targets, and fled to the Ukrainian Embassy, AFP said.

Ukrainian diplomats have reportedly asked Lebanese authorities to allow the man, who “had lost his passport,” to leave the country.

“After checking his name and photograph, we became aware that he is wanted by the Lebanese judiciary,” Choukeir told AFP. The embassy did not respond to the French media outlet’s request for comment.

Ukraine is among several European states backing the US-"Israeli" war on Iran, with Vladimir Zelensky offering drone defense support and involvement in securing the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Tehran to warn Kiev it could become a legitimate target if it intervenes in the Middle East.