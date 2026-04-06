Iran FM: Zero Trust In US, Ground Invasion Doomed

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran has "zero" trust in the United States and dismissed the effectiveness of any potential American ground operation targeting the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the senior diplomat stated that communications had taken place with the US—either directly or through regional intermediaries—but emphasized that these exchanges fell short of formal negotiations.

“I receive messages from Steve Witkoff directly, as before, and this does not mean that we are in negotiations,” he said, adding that there is “no truth” to claims of talks with any party in Iran, firmly rejecting US assertions that such a process is underway.

Araghchi cited past experience to justify Iran’s distrust, saying, “We do not have any faith that negotiations with the US will yield any results.

The trust level is at zero,” pointing to Washington’s withdrawal under Donald Trump from the 2015 nuclear deal and adding that two recent diplomatic engagements were disrupted by the American aggression.

Araghchi clarified that Tehran had not responded to the US’s 15-point proposal nor submitted its own, and dismissed claims of multiple decision-making centers in Iran.

Regarding reports of a possible US ground operation, the foreign minister stressed Tehran’s preparedness, saying, “We are waiting for them. I don’t think they’d dare to do such a thing,” and added that Iran is “completely ready to confront any sort of ground attack” and knows “very well how to defend ourselves.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi addressed the Strait of Hormuz, saying, “Only for the ships of those who are at war with us, this strait is closed. That is normal during war – we cannot let our enemies use our territorial waters for commerce.”

He noted that other ships had avoided the strait for security or economic reasons, and added that its post-war security would be determined by Tehran and Muscat, allowing it to function as a “peaceful waterway.”

Araghchi said Iran’s conditions for ending its retaliatory strikes were “clear,” emphasizing, “We do not accept a ceasefire, but seek a full end to the war… and guarantees that such aggression will not be repeated.”

He stressed that Tehran’s priority remains defending the Iranian people and ruled out third-party guarantees, noting past experience shows even UN assurances are insufficient.

Elsewhere, Araghchi criticized so-called deadlines from Trump, saying, “We do not accept deadlines. What matters to us is safeguarding the security and rights of the Iranian people… Artificial deadlines serve no purpose other than making matters more difficult.”

He urged a “fundamental” change in approach, stressed that Iran’s strikes target only enemies, and reaffirmed Tehran’s desire for “respectful and friendly” post-war relations with regional countries.