IRG Threatens US Tech Firms Over Iran Terror Support

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has issued a warning to 18 major US companies, including tech giants, stating that their offices and properties in the region will be targeted for aiding US-"Israeli" terror operations in Iran through espionage activities.

The IRG said in a Tuesday statement that these companies should expect Iran's reprisal attacks starting at 20:00 Iran time on April 1, adding that their offices in the region will be “annihilated.”

The list released by the IRG included big tech names such as Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as well as major hardware suppliers like HP, Intel, IBM, and Cisco.

Other major brands included Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, JP Morgan, and Boeing.

The IRG described those companies as espionage entities associated with the warmongering government of the United States, saying their artificial intelligence [AI] and internet communication technology [ICT] services have been the main elements in designing terror operations and tracing assassination targets by the US and "Israel" inside Iran.

It stated that the US government and its "Israeli" allies had ignored Iran's repeated calls to stop terror operations in the country and had carried out a new targeted terror attack earlier on Tuesday, killing a number of Iranian citizens.

“In response to this terrorist operation, henceforth, the main institutions involved in terrorist activities will be considered legitimate targets,” the IRG said.

“We advise employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to protect their lives. Residents within a one-kilometer radius of these terrorist companies across all countries in the region are also urged to evacuate and move to safe locations."

Dozens of senior Iranian officials and their families have been assassinated in the ongoing US-"Israeli" aggression since February. In response, Iran has vowed to avenge these killings by targeting those responsible for the attacks.