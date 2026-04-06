Trump ’Seriously Considering’ US Exit from NATO

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stated he is strongly considering withdrawing the United States from NATO, citing the alliance's refusal to support his war on Iran, marking the clearest indication yet that Washington no longer sees Europe as a dependable defense ally.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Trump said, “I am strongly considering pulling out of NATO,” calling the alliance a “paper tiger.” He added, “I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too.”

Trump’s comments followed NATO’s refusal to send warships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route blocked by Tehran in retaliation for aggression against Iran.

He also pointed out that US allies denied military base access and Poland refused to provide Patriot missile systems.

“Beyond not being there, it was actually hard to believe,” Trump said, adding, “We’ve been there automatically, including Ukraine. They weren’t there for us.”

Trump singled out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, criticizing his refusal to join the American-"Israeli" war against Iran and mocking the Royal Navy. “You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work,” he said.

When asked if Starmer should spend more on defense, Trump responded, “He can do whatever he wants... All Starmer wants is costly windmills driving your energy prices through the roof.”

The White House has grown frustrated with long-time allies over their stance in the war, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing NATO of being a "one-way street."

Speaking on Fox News, Rubio suggested the US would have to "re-examine" its NATO membership after the war in Iran, stating, "If NATO is just about us defending Europe, but them denying us basing rights when we need them, that's not a very good arrangement."

Trump expressed support for Rubio’s comments, saying he was "glad" he made them.

Trump’s escalating criticism of NATO, coupled with his demand for its involvement in the war with Iran, signals a major shift in US foreign policy.

With NATO’s mutual defense clause not applicable to the Iran conflict, Trump threatens to dismantle the alliance system, warning Europe that Washington’s defense commitment may now depend on participation in US-led wars.