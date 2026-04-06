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Solidarity Protests in Syria for Palestine Against Execution Law

Solidarity Protests in Syria for Palestine Against Execution Law
folder_openSyria access_time 4 days ago
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By Staff, Agencies

Protests erupted across several Syrian provinces on Wednesday, including Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, and Latakia, expressing solidarity with Gaza residents and Palestinian detainees in "Israeli" prisons.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, dozens protested in al-Mayadeen, Deir ez-Zor, with banners condemning “Israeli” violations and chanting solidarity with Palestinians.

In a separate development, hundreds of students at the University of Aleppo protested against a law allowing the execution of Palestinian detainees, raising solidarity slogans and demanding protection from violations.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, praised the Syrian protesters, saying, “We salute the steadfast people of Syria who took to the streets in support of al-Aqsa and the prisoners. We have heard your voices, and we are proud of you. Our hopes, after God, rest upon you and all free people."

On March 30, “Israel’s” Knesset approved a law mandating the execution of Palestinian detainees, with a 90-day execution period and military courts granted exceptional authority. A general strike erupted across the West Bank and al-Quds in protest, urging international pressure to repeal the law.

Israel Syria Gaza palestinian detainees execution gaza genocide zionist aggression

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