Leader Calls for National Unity in Rebuilding Iran’s ’Bright Future’

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has urged for a united national effort to repair the damage caused by unwarranted American-Zionist aggression and to secure Iran’s ongoing prosperity.

In a message on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei marked Islamic Republic Day and National Nature Day, commemorating the 1979 referendum that established the Islamic Republic and ended the US-backed Pahlavi monarchy.

The Leader noted how the aggression, besides taking aim at the country's people, had targeted its land and natural environment.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the "vile and ruthless American and Zionist enemy" for its attacks on Iran’s environment, stressing that every effort to expand development and build Iran’s "bright future" is both necessary and worthy.

He praised the nation for enduring this year’s spring commemorations with steadfastness, noting, "The heroic nation of Iran has intertwined this year’s Nowruz with epic resolve and honor."

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message honored the martyrs, particularly those killed in the latest aggression, including the 186 martyrs of the attack on a girls' school in Minab.

He condemned the "child-killing, monstrous American and Zionist fiends" for their brutality.

The Leader called for a national tree-planting campaign from Nature Day through spring, urging, "In honor of all the martyrs, especially those of the ongoing war, the Iranian nation is planting the sapling of hope across its land."