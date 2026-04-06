Trump Threatens Severe Action On Iran as Tehran Rejects Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has once again escalated his threats against Iran, vowing to strike its power plants and oil infrastructure unless his demands were met.

In his latest address, delivered after the US and "Israel" launched their war on Iran, Trump boasted that the US was “very close” to achieving its military goals. He then shamelessly promised to “hit them extremely hard” in the next two to three weeks—further proving that his approach to diplomacy is nothing more than reckless aggression.

As the war entered its 33rd day, new missile strikes were reported in Iran, "Israel", and the Gulf states, including Kuwait, where a US naval base was reportedly targeted.

Meanwhile, Trump has claimed that Iran’s president wanted a ceasefire, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has refuted.

“No ceasefire proposal has been made by Iran. The five-point plan allegedly proposed by Iran is media speculation,” Araghchi said, as cited by IRIB.

The war will continue until “the aggressor” is punished and full compensation is paid to Iran, he added.

Recent polling shows Trump’s approval rating slipping below 40%, with disapproval climbing above the mid-50s as voters sour on both the war and its economic fallout.

Support for the Iran campaign itself is deeply underwater, with the majority opposing the offensive and independents turning sharply against it.