Iran’s Missiles, Drones Deal Heavy Blow To US Bases

By Staff, Agencies

A new Times report highlights the heavy toll the war on Iran is taking on the United States, with military and human losses, as American forces face a capable state adversary for the first time in decades.

Iranian missile and drone strikes have severely damaged multiple US bases across West Asia, destroying valuable military assets, including an E-3 Sentry AWACS radar aircraft at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. The escalating costs highlight the growing effectiveness of Iran’s military response.

Drone attacks have been a particular challenge, with Iran’s Shahed-136 drones bypassing US defenses and causing extensive damage. Over 300 US service members have been injured, 13 killed, including six in a friendly-fire incident. Analysts point to the Pentagon’s failure to adapt, leaving forces vulnerable to mass drone strikes.

Russian support for Iran, including providing base coordinates and upgraded drones like the Geran-1 and Geran-2, has worsened the situation. Damage to US bases is estimated at nearly $1.5 billion, highlighting the Pentagon’s struggle against a technologically advanced adversary.

Damage Assessment

Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly targeted, with March attacks causing significant damage, including the destruction of an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft and the wounding of 15 soldiers.

Other US facilities, such as radar systems in Qatar and Bahrain, have also suffered major strikes, with losses including drones, tanks, and equipment totaling billions.

The US response, depleting missile stocks, raises concerns about the war’s escalating cost and Trump’s push to end it swiftly, with or without a peace deal.

Iran To Escalate Launches Gradually

An Iranian official confirmed Tehran plans to gradually escalate missile launches and intensify operations by the “resistance axis” targeting enemy interests.

Focused on destroying radar and defense infrastructure, Iran aims to weaken adversaries while strengthening its own defense. Strikes will continue until deterrence is achieved, with Iran’s advanced missile arsenal ready for sustained operations and severe retaliation against any attacks on its infrastructure.