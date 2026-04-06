Khatam Al-Anbiya: War Will Persist Until Enemy Surrenders

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, stated on Thursday that the war will continue until the "full humiliation, disgrace, and ultimate surrender" of the United States and "Israel," stressing that their efforts have failed to significantly weaken Iran's military strength.

"With the help of God, this war will continue until your humiliation and disgrace," Zolfaghari said, in remarks directed at Washington and "Tel Aviv".

The statement pushed back against assessments that US-“Israeli” attacks have crippled Iran's strategic arsenal. "Your understanding of our military capabilities and equipment is incomplete," he said.

Zolfaghari dismissed enemy claims of destroying Iran’s strategic assets, saying, "Do not assume you have destroyed our core capabilities. Such illusions will deepen your quagmire."

He confirmed that targeted facilities were of little value, with key assets hidden from adversaries.

Zolfaghari also warned, "You will pay the price for your aggression," vowing even greater retaliation: "Expect more devastating actions from us."

Khatam al-Anbiya's declaration reflects Iran's plan to escalate missile launches and expand Resistance Axis operations, focusing on dismantling enemy radar and air defense infrastructure.

Iran’s missile arsenal, backed by conflict experience, is expected to surprise adversaries.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Armed Forces [YAF] launched their third operation in the Sacred Jihad Battle, targeting southern occupied Palestine with ballistic missiles.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, in coordination with Iran and Hezbollah, warned further "Israeli" escalation would lead to more Yemeni actions.