By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, April 1, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

and in response to the enemy’s continued escalation in shelling civilians, displacing them, and demolishing homes, and within the framework of the “Khaybar 2” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m., “Yodefat” Military Industries Company east of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets. and in response to the enemy’s continued escalation in shelling civilians, displacing them, and demolishing homes, and within the framework of the “Khaybar 2” wave of operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m., “Mahanaim” camp east of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters have been engaged since 1:50 a.m., in intense clashes with a force from the “Israeli” army in the vicinity of the fortress in the village of Shamaa, using light and medium weapons, while simultaneously targeting it with rockets and artillery shells. The fighters also struck a military vehicle with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit, and the clashes are still ongoing as of this moment. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., “Ami’ad” Base north of Lake Tabariya [Lake “Tiberias”], with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m., the “Mount Neria” Base – affiliated with the “Meron” base for aerial surveillance and air operations management in northern occupied Palestine, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the “Misgav Am” Site, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:55 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Deir Siryan, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Al-Oweida Hill in the village of Odaisseh, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., an “Israeli” force stationed inside a house in the AL-Khazzan area in the village of Qantara, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Al-Sala’a Hill in the village of Qantara, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Shmeisat Heights in the village of Taybeh, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the third time, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in settlement of “Yir’on”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., the main storage facilities of the Northern Command at “Nimra” Base west of Lake Tabariya [Lake “Tiberias”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., the “Ramot Naftali” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., an “Israeli” warplane in the airspace of South Lebanon, with a surface-to-air missile. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the fourth time, with a barrage of high-grade rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Jneijel Heights in the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between4:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Al-Friz Hill in the village of Aynata, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Khallet Al-Hajja area in the village of Aitaroun, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the settlement of “Avivim”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., the settlement of “Kabri”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qaouzah, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., an “Israeli” warplane in the airspace of the village of Jouaiya, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:00 p.m., an “Israeli” helicopter in the airspace of the village of Yaroun, with two surface-to-air missiles, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Al-Khazzan area in the village of Qantara, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 a.m., the newly established Al-Hedna Site in the border village of Markaba, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Odaisseh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m., a newly established artillery emplacement for the “Israeli” army in the village of Rab Al-Thalathin, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army drone of the type Elbit Hermes 450 ["Zik"] in the airspace of in the village of Aynata, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., a Merkava tank on the Al-Friz Hill area in the village of Aynata, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}