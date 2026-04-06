IRGC Launches Retaliatory Strikes on US and “Israeli” Targets Across the Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a series of military operations targeting seven US Air Force bases and “Israeli” facilities, as well as a technology center in Bahrain, as part of phase three of the 90th wave of Operation True Promise 4.

The IRGC said the operations were conducted in response to recent assassinations of officials and civilians by the US–“Israeli” alliance, describing these aggressions as acts of desperation following battlefield defeats.

The statement highlighted that US warships remain more than 1,000 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz and lack the capacity for repeated ground offensives.

The IRGC criticized the US and “Israel” for resorting to assassinations and attacks on officials’ residences and ordinary civilians, framing these measures as attempts to avoid a humiliating defeat.

The Corps also warned that intelligence-linked technology companies could be targeted if killings continued, noting their involvement in surveillance and targeting operations.

Among the operations, the IRGC confirmed that a data center operated by Amazon in Bahrain was “targeted and destroyed.”

The statement described this as a “first practical warning” to the enemy and warned that further assassinations would prompt attacks on additional companies, holding the US presidency responsible for their destruction.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC Aerospace Force and Navy launched a large-scale missile and drone operation against US-linked industrial and military sites across the Gulf, in retaliation for US attacks on Iran’s steel industry that killed and injured workers.

The operation specifically targeted steel and aluminum facilities in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, sites linked to the “Israeli” military company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and a US forces hideout near Manama.

The IRGC confirmed that key sections of all targeted sites were destroyed, framing the wave as both a retaliatory measure and a broader warning to the US and “Israeli” alliance.

The statement concluded: “This wave will continue as an Eid gift for the terrorist and bloodthirsty Zionists.”

The IRGC emphasized that the operations were dedicated to the families of martyred Iranian workers and warned the US against repeating threats that could escalate the war beyond the region.