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Yemen Hits Vital ‘Israeli’ Sites in Third Joint Missile Strike

Yemen Hits Vital ‘Israeli’ Sites in Third Joint Missile Strike
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By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] carried out a successful joint operation, striking key "Israeli" targets in occupied Yaffa with a barrage of ballistic missiles.

The strike was conducted in full coordination with Mujahideen brothers from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and achieved all of its specified objectives, the YAF stated on Thursday.

“Continuing our support for the resistance and jihad fronts in Iraq, Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah’s help, carried out a military operation using a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting vital 'Israeli' enemy targets in the occupied Yaffa area,” the official statement read.

The strike marks the third by YAF since joining the regional Resistance, highlighting coordinated multi-front operations—from the Red Sea to Lebanon, Iraq, and occupied Palestine—under Iran’s leadership.

The YAF stressed that their role in the battle will remain gradual but open-ended, warning operations will intensify with enemy escalation and ease with de-escalation.

Concluding, the statement hailed regional fighters, giving “all praise and gratitude to the heroic fighters” standing firm against the Western-Zionist scheme.

The declaration came as the US-"Israeli" war on Iran entered a critical phase, with Tehran’s resilience spurring allies like Yemen to strike deep and raise costs for the aggressors.

Israel Yemen Hezbollah UnitedStates yaffa IslamicResistance

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