US Intel: Iran Still Holds Strong Missile, Drone Arsenal

By Staff, Agencies

US intelligence reported that roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers survived, and thousands of one-way attack drones remained in its arsenal, despite more than five weeks of daily US and "Israeli" airstrikes, sources told CNN.

“They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region,” one source said.

The assessment said many launchers counted may be ones that are hard to reach—buried, underground, or moved to secret spots. Iran has long used tunnels, caves and mobile systems to shield its missile forces, making them tough to eliminate.

Intelligence also showed that a large share of Iran’s coastal defense cruise missiles stayed intact, as US strikes had allegedly not focused on these sea‑based systems, instead targeting platforms that could hit US bases in the region.

Despite the ongoing aggression on Iranian defense capabilities, the IRG Navy retains half of its forces, including hundreds of small boats and unmanned surface vessels.

Trump claimed Iran’s missile and drone forces were “dramatically curtailed,” but intelligence indicated many assets remained operational, with US and "Israeli" strikes hitting some tunnel entrances while much stayed hidden or mobile.

Despite substantial bombardment and degradation of Iranian military infrastructure, Iran continues to pose a threat to US interests in the region, with remaining missile and drone capabilities capable of striking regional targets.

Annika Ganzeveld, Middle East Portfolio Manager at the American Enterprise Institute, expressed that in order to completely "neutralize Iran's capabilities, there is still significant work to be done".

However, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly defended the ongoing aggression, stating that Iran’s ballistic missiles are being rapidly destroyed and that the US has overwhelming air dominance over the country.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell echoed Kelly's statement, arguing that the US military has delivered a “crippling series of blows,” including destroying Iran’s missile arsenal and naval capabilities, and preventing nuclear advancement

In a related development, an Iranian official confirmed that missile launches would gradually increase, coordinated with broader Resistance operations targeting enemy defenses, with Iran pledging sustained, forceful retaliation and continued strikes until deterrence is achieved.