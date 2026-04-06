Army Chief Ousted as Hegseth Reshuffles Command

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the immediate retirement of Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, highlighting a sweeping Pentagon leadership shakeup, sources told CBS News.

This aggressive shakeup is a clear signal of Hegseth’s ongoing efforts to consolidate power within the military and impose his and President Donald Trump’s dangerous vision on the US Army.

Hegseth has also fired General David Hodne, who leads the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, and Major General William Green, head of the Army’s Chaplain Corps.

He has also fired General David Hodne, who leads the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, and Major General William Green, head of the Army’s Chaplain Corps.

Appointed by Biden in 2023 to serve until 2027, George’s sudden ouster by Hegseth highlights a growing power struggle as the Trump administration moves to control key military posts.

War Secretary Hegseth has framed US military action against Iran using Christian nationalist and biblical rhetoric, claiming divine backing for troops and portraying the conflict as part of “God’s plan,” raising concerns about the politicization of religion and its impact on morale and constitutional duties.