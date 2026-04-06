Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Army Chief Ousted as Hegseth Reshuffles Command

Army Chief Ousted as Hegseth Reshuffles Command
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the immediate retirement of Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, highlighting a sweeping Pentagon leadership shakeup, sources told CBS News.

This aggressive shakeup is a clear signal of Hegseth’s ongoing efforts to consolidate power within the military and impose his and President Donald Trump’s dangerous vision on the US Army.

Hegseth has also fired General David Hodne, who leads the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, and Major General William Green, head of the Army’s Chaplain Corps.

He has also fired General David Hodne, who leads the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, and Major General William Green, head of the Army’s Chaplain Corps.

Appointed by Biden in 2023 to serve until 2027, George’s sudden ouster by Hegseth highlights a growing power struggle as the Trump administration moves to control key military posts.

War Secretary Hegseth has framed US military action against Iran using Christian nationalist and biblical rhetoric, claiming divine backing for troops and portraying the conflict as part of “God’s plan,” raising concerns about the politicization of religion and its impact on morale and constitutional duties.

us war secretary DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Army Chief Ousted as Hegseth Reshuffles Command

Army Chief Ousted as Hegseth Reshuffles Command

3 days ago
Trump Threatens Severe Action On Iran as Tehran Rejects Talks

Trump Threatens Severe Action On Iran as Tehran Rejects Talks

4 days ago
The Cost of Underestimating Iran: A Dangerous Gamble for The US

The Cost of Underestimating Iran: A Dangerous Gamble for The US

4 days ago
Trump ’Seriously Considering’ US Exit from NATO

Trump ’Seriously Considering’ US Exit from NATO

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 06-04-2026 Hour: 01:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot