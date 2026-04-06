Trump Ousts Pam Bondi as US Attorney General

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is removing Pam Bondi as US attorney general, ending her 14-month tenure amid political controversy and internal tensions.

Following the announcement, Trump called Bondi “a Great American Patriot” and loyal ally in a Truth Social post confirming her departure, naming her chief deputy and former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, as acting attorney general until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

In his post, Trump wrote, “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed important new job in the private sector.”

Responding to the announcement, Bondi said she is “eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me” and will work over the next month to transition the office to Todd Blanche before moving to her new role.

This departure comes shortly after the recent dismissal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, marking the second Cabinet-level change within weeks under the Trump administration.

During her tenure, Bondi faced pressure over the Epstein files and stalled cases against Trump’s opponents; despite no evidence of a “client list,” backlash grew, while Trump expressed frustration over limited prosecutorial progress, saying, “We can’t delay any longer. It’s killing our reputation and credibility.”

In the wake of her exit, speculation over her successor grew, with names like Lee Zeldin, Mike Lee, Harmeet Dhillon, and Jeanine Pirro circulating.

Meanwhile, Democrats welcomed her removal, with Schumer saying, “But the rot at the Department of Justice begins and ends with Donald Trump,” while Republicans remained divided over her handling of sensitive cases.

Amid ongoing scrutiny, Bondi’s exit comes as the Justice Department faces continued questions over the handling of Epstein documents and unresolved investigations into political and intelligence figures.

Looking ahead, Acting AG Todd Blanche now faces pressure to deliver results while continuing Trump-aligned legal strategies.