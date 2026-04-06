IRG Strikes Again: US F‑35 Downed Over Iranian Skies

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, announced that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force had struck and downed a United States F‑35 stealth fighter jet over central Iran.

"Due to the severe explosion upon impact and crash, it is unlikely that the pilot was able to eject," Zolfaghari said.

Following the announcement, pictures of the F-35's debris circulated online, marking at least the second time Iran has hit a 5th-generation stealth fighter. On March 19, the first F-35 was hit by Iran's air defenses, the first recorded strike on a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet platform.

Notably, April 3 marks the first time that an F-35 fighter jet was hit and downed over Iran's skies.

Debris analysis further showed that a section of an F-35 vertical tail bore a partial US Air Force in Europe print, according to Iran's state-owned broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB].

Meanwhile, the IRG said on Thursday that Iran’s integrated air defense network struck and downed another enemy fighter jet over southern Qeshm Island, crashing between Hengam and Qeshm in the Gulf.

In addition, Iranian air defenses also downed two MALE UAVs, including a US-made MQ-9 Reaper, with a 9-Dey missile hitting one of the drones.

Throughout the war on Iran, Iranian air defenses have engaged and scored hits against fighter jets including F-16, F-15, F/A-18, and F-35, as well as US aircraft parked on regional airbase tarmacs.

Elsewhere, at Prince Sultan Airbase, an E-3 Sentry was destroyed by an Iranian drone, while two KC-135 tankers collided over Iraq, killing six US troops and damaging one aircraft.

Additionally, according to US media reports, A Kuwaiti F/A-18 accidentally shot down three US F-15s over Kuwait while intercepting incoming drones and cruise missiles.