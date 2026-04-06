Iran Vows Crushing Retaliation Against US, ‘Israeli’ Assets

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, warned on Friday that Iran would strike all US and "Israeli" assets across the region if Washington pursued threats to destroy Iranian infrastructure.

Dismissing US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to target Iranian bridges, power plants, and energy infrastructure as "nonsense," Zolfaghari warned that any such action would trigger a sweeping Iranian military response.

"If these threats are carried out, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not only target all assets of the Zionist regime and the United States in the fields of fuel, energy, economic centers, and power plants across the region and the occupied territories," Zolfaghari warned, adding "but will also strike more critical and extensive assets belonging to them, with greater intensity and force."

The warning was extended beyond US and "Israeli" targets to include countries hosting US bases, which Zolfaghari asserted would also be subject to strikes if they continued to shelter US military forces.

The spokesperson explicitly called on said countries to compel US forces to withdraw from their territory, warning that failure to do so would leave them exposed to harm.

The warning came amid escalating US-"Israeli" attacks on Iranian infrastructure, including the destruction of the century-old Pasteur Institute and the bombing of Karaj’s B1 bridge, which killed eight and injured 95.

Reports indicated that the "Israeli" occupation entity had prepared a target list of Iranian national, economic, and energy sites, awaiting US approval for further strikes.