Trump’s Iran War Puts Him in Strategic and Economic Bind

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump failed to reassure markets during a Thursday address, sending oil prices up 5% to $105–$107 per barrel amid investor anxiety over the US‑"Israeli" war on Iran.

Despite having authority to shape the war’s next phase, Trump appeared constrained by limited options—deeper involvement risked a costly regional war, and his “back to the Stone Age” threats reflected frustration more than strategic confidence, as per “Israeli” newspaper "Haaretz".

Moreover, despite the looming expiration of his extended threat timeline, escalation risks included possible deployment of US special forces to strategic points across the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, highlighting how few effective choices remained in his war strategy.

Meanwhile, the economic fallout intensified as Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz disrupted about 15 percent of global oil supplies. Insurance for tankers surged up to $10 million per vessel, maritime traffic fell sharply, and shipments via Egypt dropped 90%, placing the crisis beyond the scale of previous energy shocks.

In parallel, Washington’s allies, especially in "Israel" and the Gulf, urged sustained pressure on Iran. A US withdrawal could hand Tehran a strategic victory, while a naval‑ground offensive risked deepening US involvement.

Against this backdrop, Trump framed continued engagement as honoring fallen soldiers, yet his shifting rhetoric fueled uncertainty as allies pushed for escalation and Iranian officials warned any ground invasion would result in heavy losses.

Internally, the crisis exposed cracks within the Trump administration, with declining support among officials and the public amid rising fuel costs, even as Iranian missile strikes continued against “Israel” and Gulf states, demonstrating Tehran’s resilience.

Regionally, Hezbollah’s strategic operations have kept “Israeli” forces off balance, while Trump faces a shrinking strategic horizon, with economic fallout and instability mounting as the US-“Israeli” war falters.