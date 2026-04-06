UN Migration Chief Visits Lebanon, Warns of Deepening Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The Director General of the International Organization for Migration [IOM], Amy Pope, concluded a visit to Lebanon on Thursday, cautioning that the humanitarian crisis is rapidly worsening due to ongoing "Israeli" attacks.

She further described the "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon as "shocking," noting that an attack overnight on Wednesday on the Jnah area in Beirut caused damage to the IOM's own headquarters, shattering windows and disrupting its health center.

As a result, over one million people were displaced, with many crammed into overcrowded shelters lacking basic needs, while others were left without shelter, living in streets or cars.

Highlighting the urgency, Pope said, "Lebanon has shown remarkable resilience, but the scale of displacement is pushing the country to its limits. Without urgent international support, far too many people risk being left without the help they need."

Meanwhile, over 1,300 people were killed and thousands injured, as attacks targeted civilians, healthcare workers, journalists, and even UN and Lebanese Army personnel, drawing strong condemnation.

In response, the United Nations has launched an urgent humanitarian appeal exceeding $300 million to support Lebanon, of which the IOM has requested around $19 million.

However, Pope warned that "only a very small portion of this funding has been received so far."

During her visit, Pope held discussions with senior Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, on the worsening situation, praising the government for its efforts in coordinating the humanitarian response despite immense pressures.