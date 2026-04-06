Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc: Lebanon at a Critical Turning Point

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement issued by the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc:

Lebanon stands today at the threshold of a new phase in its history, in which its destiny will be determined: either it remains a homeland within its internationally recognized borders, or the Zionist entity proceeds to impose changes to those borders, as called for by leaders within that entity, seeking to expand its occupation to the Litani River as part of its expansionist settler project aimed at realizing their historic dream of “Greater Israel.”

The Resistance stands firm, with the resilience of its men, their competence, and their spirit of martyrdom, to confront this Zionist scheme and defend its country, supported by a loyal and self-sacrificing people who endure hardship and pain for the sake of their sacred cause.

Our heroes in the border villages, across the fields of resistance, are writing national epics in defense of the soil of the south, paying the price in blood to protect their homeland, Lebanon, against the most dangerous project threatening its very existence, through attempts to occupy its land, displace its people, and alter its borders.

We extend our highest appreciation and salute to these brave resistance fighters, to the families of the martyrs and the wounded, and to our patient displaced people, for their immense sacrifices so that we may remain dignified in our country, living with freedom and honor.

The bloc reviewed developments in light of the Zionist aggression against our country and the American-Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and concluded the following:

1. The steadfast resistance of the Islamic Resistance fighters in the border villages against attempts by the enemy to occupy them is writing a new dawn for Lebanon, one that will shape the future of our people and our country, which will not be subject to Zionist domination. A month after the ground invasion, these heroes continue to confront the occupation army on hills, in valleys, and among homes, preventing it from consolidating its occupation or establishing control over our land. As usual, the enemy resorts to destruction, displacement, and committing massacres against civilians, as well as against workers in the health and media sectors. It has not spared soldiers of our national army or UNIFIL forces. Yet such crimes will only strengthen the resolve of our people and increase the determination of the resistance fighters to exercise their legitimate right to defend their country.

2. The Zionist enemy’s attempt to establish a buffer zone south of the Litani constitutes a grave threat to Lebanon, through which it seeks to realize its historical ambition of annexing part of our national territory. While the Resistance and the people of the south stand at the forefront in confronting this imminent danger, national duty requires the state and all those committed to Lebanon’s unity to mobilize all capacities to repel this threat. In this context, Netanyahu’s government is deceiving settlers in the occupied north by claiming that a buffer zone would provide protection, while it remains incapable of protecting them from rockets across occupied Palestine. Any such buffer zone, regardless of its size, will become a graveyard for invaders, just as the “security belt” was from 1985 until liberation. The resistance’s rockets and drones will continue to bypass any buffer zone to reach their targets.

3. The dangers surrounding Lebanon require the highest levels of national responsibility, both from the state and from forces committed to the country’s survival. The bloc calls on all parties to recognize the nature of these threats, which no longer target a specific region or sect, but rather the very existence of Lebanon. Unity, cooperation, and the mobilization of all political, military, and popular strengths will enable our country to confront this existential danger.

In this context, the bloc addressed the serious violations of the constitution, the National Accord Document, and even the powers of the Council of Ministers, as demonstrated by the Lebanese Foreign Minister, whether through the illegitimate action against the ambassador of the Islamic Republic, or through sending the unjust government decision against the Resistance to the United Nations, the Security Council, and the League of Arab States. Such practices constitute an assault on the country, its citizens, and its constitution. Foreign policy is determined by the Council of Ministers, not by a partisan entity with a long history of hostility toward the Lebanese people and alignment with external agendas harmful to Lebanon’s interests. Accordingly, the President of the Republic and the government bear responsibility for putting an end to such conduct, which serves the aggression against our country.

4. The bloc commends the responsible national handling of displaced citizens and the assistance extended to them. It stresses the importance of cooperation and unity among the Lebanese people in this regard and rejects any calls for division or strife. The displaced and the political forces representing them are among the most committed to civil peace and coexistence. The bloc rejects any rhetoric that divides the Lebanese people or attempts to instill fear among them, as such efforts are the work of Lebanon’s enemies. Maintaining security is the responsibility of the state through its relevant institutions, and the bloc affirms its full cooperation in this regard. While appreciating all efforts, official, partisan, and civil, to meet the needs of the displaced, the bloc calls on the government to intensify its efforts domestically and internationally to secure urgent necessities for our people, who deserve full support.

5. While reiterating our condemnation and denunciation of the criminal American-Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, we renew our solidarity with and support for its national and international right to defend itself against this unjust aggression. We believe that the resilience of the Islamic Republic, the steadfastness of its people, and their unity around their leadership, government, army, and Revolutionary Guard demonstrate the failure of the aggression to achieve its objectives, whether in toppling the system or imposing surrender conditions on Iran.

We further affirm that as the Islamic Republic engages today in defending its sovereignty, its national decision, and the broader Islamic nation and the free peoples of the world, the outcomes of this defense will shape the future of our nation, free from occupation, domination, and the plundering of nations’ resources.