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The Fall of the ’Flying Command’: A Strategic Blow to US Air Superiority

The Fall of the ’Flying Command’: A Strategic Blow to US Air Superiority
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents the strategic and operational impact following the reported destruction of a US E-3 Sentry aircraft in Saudi Arabia, a key asset long considered the “eye in the sky” for American military dominance.

The E-3 Sentry serves as a flying command center for surveillance and coordination. Its reported loss highlights growing vulnerabilities in US and allied defenses, signaling a shift where advanced systems are no longer untouchable.

The Fall of the ’Flying Command’: A Strategic Blow to US Air Superiority

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