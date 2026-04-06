Iran Strikes Deep: ’Tel Aviv’, Naqab Hit Hard

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s latest wave of missile strikes early Saturday hit the "Israeli" occupation across a wide stretch—from "Tel Aviv" to the southern al-Naqab—leaving behind damaged buildings, raging fires, and widespread power outages across multiple settlements.

"Israeli" media reported successive Iranian barrages targeting central areas and al-Naqab, including Beer al-Sabe’, as massive explosions shook “Israel”.

Reports acknowledged significant damage, with the "Israeli" Broadcasting Authority saying shrapnel fell across 17 locations in seven central settlements.

According to "Israeli" media, a building in Ramat Gan collapsed entirely following a direct missile hit.

Police sources, as cited by "Haaretz", confirmed that a building in the “Ramat Hovav” industrial zone in southern occupied Palestine was also directly hit. This site has been targeted twice within the past five days, the police report added.

Meanwhile, the Times of "Israel" reported that a massive fire erupted in the Beer al-Sabe' industrial area following an Iranian missile strike, while another building in southern al-Naqab sustained significant damage.

The strikes also caused damage to infrastructure. Widespread power outages were reported in the central area, namely in "Rosh HaAyin", following a direct missile strike. Projectiles were seen over "Givat Shmuel".

Moreover, sirens blasted across "Tel Aviv" and its surrounding areas. Channel 12 reported fragmentation and cluster-type damage across each of "Petah Tivka", "Bnei Barak", and "Givatayim", while Magen David Adom emergency teams were dispatched to scan the impacted sites amid the panic of illegal settlers.

As Iranian missiles pounded "Israel", Israeli media slammed the "Israeli" air defense systems' failure to intercept the missiles, many of which reached their intended targets in the center and south.

With the latest wave of strikes, the "Israeli" Ministry of Health has recorded 7,084 injuries during the ongoing aggression against Iran, including 120 injuries in the last 24 hours. Since October 2023, the total number of hospital admissions due to the war has reached 83,830.

This surge in injuries among "Israelis" comes amid intense Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting key sites in the occupied Palestinian territories, as part of Tehran’s Operation True Promise 4, launched in response to US-"Israeli" aggression on the country.