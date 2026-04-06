US Intel: Iran Repairs Missile Launch Sites Within Hours

By Staff, Agencies

US intelligence assessments indicated Iran is swiftly restoring missile bunkers and launch sites hit by the US and “Israel”, undermining Washington’s claims of having significantly degraded Tehran’s military capabilities.

According to the New York Times, reports indicated that Iranian crews have been digging out underground missile bunkers and silos hit by airstrikes and returning them to operation within hours, allowing continued missile launches despite sustained bombardment.

Despite five weeks of US-led aggression, Iran has retained a significant portion of its missile arsenal and mobile launchers, intelligence officials said.

Despite Pentagon claims of over 11,000 strikes, US intelligence says Iran retains enough launch capability to hit regional targets, including “Israel”.

US officials, including Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, cite a drop in Iranian missile and drone attacks as proof of success, with Hegseth saying launches have hit their lowest level since the war began.

The White House has also claimed that Iranian missile and drone attacks have dropped by 90%, while alleging that Iran’s navy has been destroyed and much of its production capacity damaged.

Despite US claims, intelligence shows Iran has sheltered its launchers in tunnels, bunkers, and caves, preserving missile capacity to sustain pressure or maintain deterrence.

Half of its launchers remain intact, and thousands of attack drones are still in its arsenal, sources told CNN.

“They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region,” one said.

Even with a reduced arsenal, Iran continues to carry out strikes. US and Western officials estimate Iran has been launching about 20 missiles per day [often singly or in small groups], 15–30 ballistic missiles daily, and roughly 50–100 one‑way attack drones each day.

Assessing Iran’s missile capabilities remains difficult. Decoys, hidden launchers, and quickly restored underground sites complicate verification. Iran may still retain up to half its launchers, using heavy equipment to reopen buried sites and resume operations.