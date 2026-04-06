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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, April 2, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, April 2, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 2, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rchaf, with a barrage of rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 11:55 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on Jneijel Heights in the village of Qantara, with artillery shells.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on Al-Friz Hill in the village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on Ghadmatha Heights in the village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Al-Malikiyya settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:35 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Al-Seder area in the village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m., the “Mount Neria” Base – affiliated with the “Meron” base for aerial surveillance and air operations management in northern occupied Palestine, with a barrage of rockets.
  8. , the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:35 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the “Metula” settlement, with a barrage of rockets.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., infrastructure belonging to the “Israeli” enemy army in the area of “Kiryat Ata”, east of the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets.
  10. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., the settlement of “Even Menachem”, with a squadron of offensive drones.
  11. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., the settlement of “Even Menachem”, with a squadron of offensive drones.
  12. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of Al-Malikiyya, with a barrage of rockets.
  13. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Avivim”, with a barrage of rockets.
  14. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., the settlement of “Metula”, with a barrage of rockets.
  15. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets.
  16. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
  17. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., an “Israeli” helicopter in the airspace of the border village of Ramyah with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat.
  18. and after monitoring a force of “Israeli” enemy army soldiers positioned inside a house in the border village of Qaouzah, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them at 2:30 a.m., with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. As the “Israeli” troops fled to a nearby area, they were targeted with rocket artillery and artillery shells.
  19. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., the settlement of “Metula” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
  20. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., the Northern Command headquarters of the “Israeli” army – “Dado” Base – north of the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets.
  21. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m., the settlement of “Beit Hillel”, with a barrage of rockets.
  22. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:05 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Fatima Gate border area, with a barrage of rockets.
  23. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the border village of Taybeh, with two barrages of rockets.
  24. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with a barrage of rockets.
  25. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., two gatherings of “Israeli” troops in two houses in the village of Taybeh, with guided missiles, scoring direct hits.
  26. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a Merkava tank east of the Khiyam Detention Center, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 06-04-2026 Hour: 01:46 Beirut Timing

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