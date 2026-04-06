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Relentless Front: Hezbollah’s Expanding Operations Reshape the Battlefield

Relentless Front: Hezbollah’s Expanding Operations Reshape the Battlefield
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Infographic By Abir Qanso

This infographic documents the scale and intensity of Hezbollah’s military operations over a single month, reflecting a sustained campaign of pressure across multiple fronts in response to ongoing aggression.

In detail, it highlights total operations, daily averages, targeting depth, types of targets struck, and weapons used—alongside reported enemy losses—showing a high operational tempo and diversified capabilities across land, air, and precision systems.

 

Relentless Front: Hezbollah’s Expanding Operations Reshape the Battlefield

 

Relentless Front: Hezbollah’s Expanding Operations Reshape the Battlefield

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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