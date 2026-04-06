War Abroad, Cracks Within

By Mohammad Hammoud

Protest, depletion, and the rising cost of power in the United States and “Israel”

Washington and “Israel” had a theory: apply enough pressure, and Tehran would crack from within. Instead, the opposite has unfolded. Large crowds filled the streets of Tehran—not in protest, but in open support of the state. At the very moment its adversaries expected collapse, the regime projected unity. The pressure point they counted on has hardened.

Blowback at Home

Far from Tehran, unrest has taken root where it was least expected. In American cities and “Tel Aviv”, people are not just disagreeing with policy—they are losing confidence in those who make it. Reports from March 2026 count more than 250 major demonstrations worldwide, most of them inside the United States, with millions joining anti-war protests in one of the largest mobilizations in decades—a sustained blowback against a war seen as open-ended, costly, and without a clear finish line.

The scale points to something deeper than opposition to a single decision—a widening break between those in power and the people they govern, visible in sharper polarization, falling trust in institutions, and a generational divide over what American power is for.

Strain Beneath the Surface

In “Israel,” dissent cuts deeper. Protest is shaped not only by political disagreement, but by the daily texture of war—air raid sirens, disrupted routines, and the slow accumulation of psychological strain. It raises a harder question: whether the state can maintain both its security and its social cohesion under pressure that shows no sign of easing.

That unrest is echoed inside the military. Senior commanders have warned that, without urgent changes to conscription and reserve policies, the army risks structural strain. Reports of troop shortages and overstretched reserves point to a widening gap between what the mission demands and what the institution can provide—and that gap is tightening.

Beyond manpower, a more immediate problem is emerging in the skies. For years, Western military confidence rested on the assumed reliability of layered air defense. That assumption is now being tested.

“Israel” is reportedly running short of missile interceptors. Incoming attacks have outpaced replenishment, and sustained conflict has drawn down stockpiles faster than factories can refill them—exposing the limits of even advanced systems when pushed hard enough, for long enough.

Finite Supply, Expanding Demand

The strain extends to the United States. Officials have acknowledged that their own stockpiles are being drawn down to keep their ally supplied. Production is accelerating, but the reality is simple: an arsenal cannot be built overnight.

Missile defense, long treated as near-guaranteed, is revealing its dependence on finite resources. The margin of safety is shrinking—and a prolonged conflict risks pushing it past the point of no return.

The Oil Gambit

As military strain deepens, financial pressure is being directed toward regional allies. Gulf states are being asked to finance substantial portions of the war, even as their concerns about its direction are largely ignored. Over the years, these countries have spent billions of dollars on security and protection, believing that would be enough to safeguard their stability. Instead, they now find that it is not enough. They are expected to fund a conflict they were not consulted on, and one in which their concerns have been disregarded—even as it damages their economies and destabilizes the region.

The Unequal Partnership

The conflict has further exposed the unequal nature of these partnerships. Despite the billions of dollars, the United States provides annually to “Israel,” it is “Israeli” leadership that makes the key decisions, with Washington largely following their lead. By contrast, Gulf states—despite spending billions of dollars in support of the United States—are treated as subordinate partners, with their concerns often disregarded and their role reduced to financing rather than decision-making.

A System Under Pressure

Taken together, these developments reveal a conflict that has moved beyond distant battlefields. It is feeding back into institutions, streets, and the political foundations of the states waging it.

In both the United States and “Israel,” the effects of war are becoming embedded at home—visible in the streets, echoed in military warnings, and felt in the widening gap between what officials say and what people experience. The cost of projecting power outward is no longer abstract. It is being paid internally—and the bill is still rising.