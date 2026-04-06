24‑Hour Toll: 120+ Injured in ‘Israel’ Amid War On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Ministry of Health reports 7,084 injuries in the ongoing war on Iran, including 120 in the past 24 hours, bringing hospital admissions to 83,830 since October 2023.

Hospitals across “Israel” continue to manage the ongoing casualties, with new injuries reported daily. The healthcare system has been stretched by the conflict, handling tens of thousands of admissions since October 2023.

This surge in injuries among "Israelis" comes amid intense Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting key sites in the occupied Palestinian territories, as part of Tehran’s Operation True Promise 4, launched in response to American-"Israeli" aggression on the country.

In parallel, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, continues to confront the "Israeli" aggression in defense of Lebanon and its people, carrying out operations targeting "Israeli" military positions and staging ambushes against advancing forces across the southern front.

According to the "Israeli" Channel 14, "Israeli" troops operating inside southern Lebanon remain “in constant motion and exposed,” allowing Hezbollah to use terrain advantages to target them effectively.

The report noted that Hezbollah is using a combination of short-range weapons, including artillery shells, anti-tank guided missiles, rockets, and attack drones, to strike "Israeli" forces deployed inside Lebanese territory.

The developments come as the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues to confront "Israeli" incursions into southern villages, inflicting losses on troops and military equipment.

Earlier, the "Israeli" army confirmed the death of a sergeant from the 9th Battalion of the 401st Brigade during fighting in southern Lebanon, following a direct anti-tank missile strike on a tank during overnight operations.

Additional anti-tank missiles were fired at the site during evacuation attempts, while five more soldiers were injured, some seriously, after a unit from the 82nd Battalion was targeted in the "Ramim Ridge" area.