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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 3, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 3, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, April 3, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 1:30 a.m., an explosive device against an “Israeli” force in the Deir Hanna area in the city of Bayada, causing confirmed casualties. A helicopter intervened to evacuate the wounded, after which the fighters targeted the area with artillery shells.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the settlement of Al-Malikiyya, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 06-04-2026 Hour: 01:46 Beirut Timing

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