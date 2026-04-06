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IRG Condemns Attack On US Embassy in Riyadh, Says Iran Had No Involvement

IRG Condemns Attack On US Embassy in Riyadh, Says Iran Had No Involvement
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By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] stated that Iran’s Armed Forces were not involved in the US Embassy attack in Riyadh, cautioning regional nations against alleged AmericanZionist schemes to stir unrest.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRG referred to a report by The Wall Street Journal that claimed the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital had been attacked.

The IRG strongly condemned the incident and stated, “This event has absolutely no connection to the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The statement added that given "Israel’s" strategy in the region, the attack was “definitely carried out by the Zionists.”

The IRG also pointed out that the target bank of Iran’s armed forces has been clearly announced in advance, and that necessary warnings about the "Israeli" entity's seditious activities have been given to neighboring and Muslim countries.

It further urged nations in the West Asia region to remain alert against US-"Israeli" efforts aimed at destabilizing and destroying the region.

The Islamic Republic says it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors and that its reprisal attacks are directed at US assets and bases on their soil.

It has also warned regional countries not to allow their territory to be used for attacks against Iran.

Israel Iran zionist aggression riyadh ksa SaudiArabia UnitedStates USEmbassy IRG

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