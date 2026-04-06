IRG: Our Air Defense Can Knock Out Advanced Hostile Jets

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, stated that Iranian air defense systems are monitoring enemy jets and drones, asserting their full capability to detect and neutralize advanced hostile aircraft using domestic technology.

“The latest successes are indebted to the strenuous efforts and self-sacrifices made by personnel of Iranian air defense units, particularly those of the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], across the Islamic Republic,” Brigadier Elhami said on Saturday.

He added that Iranian air defense forces have managed to intercept and shoot down a number of hostile fighter jets, besides more than 160 unmanned aircraft, including MQ-9 Reaper, Hermes, LUCAS, and other types, before they could carry out any strikes.

Elhami noted that targeting, damaging, and shooting down a number of enemies’ generation-4 and generation-5 military aircraft by air defense units of the Iranian Army and the IRG are due to homegrown tactics as well as modern equipment and air defense systems domestically developed and manufactured.

The senior Iranian military official stated that personnel of the country’s integrated air defense network is fiercely determined to defend Iran’s airspace non-stop, emphasizing that their courage and resilience have bewildered enemies.