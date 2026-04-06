’Israel’ Breaches Gaza Ceasefire, Wounds 2 Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinian civilians were injured Saturday morning when “Israeli” warboats fired heavy machine guns at displaced persons’ tents in Mawasi, Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Meanwhile, forces also opened fire toward northern Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza.

These attacks are part of repeated "Israeli" violations of the so-called ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which entered into effect on October 11, 2025. Since then, "Israel" has claimed led over 710 Palestinians and injured and more than 1,900 others.

Since the start of the genocide on October 7, 2023, the cumulative toll has reached 72,289 martyrs and 172,043 injuries.

Humanitarian conditions have also failed to improve under the ceasefire framework. Aid access remains restricted, the blockade persists, and essential services are severely limited, deepening an already catastrophic crisis.

Since launching its war on Iran, “Israel” has again closed the Rafah crossing, blocking essential aid, with only a brief opening on March 19 allowing eight wounded Palestinians and 17 relatives to leave for treatment in Egypt.

Although Rafah is under Egyptian control, “Israel” effectively dictates its operation through security approvals and military pressure, turning the crossing into a choke point where civilian movement depends on its discretion.

This de facto control turns Rafah from a lifeline into a tool of coercion, with “Israel” restricting civilian access to essential goods under the pretext of security, deepening suffering and undermining humanitarian norms.