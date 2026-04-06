By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Indeed, they are a drowned army.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

“Now at sea, the ‘Israeli’ military warship that attacked our infrastructure, people’s homes, and civilians- wat it as it burns.”

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the continued escalation by the “Israeli” enemy in shelling villages and cities, destroying infrastructure, and displacing civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Sunday, 05-04-2026 at 00:05 an “Israeli” military warship located 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast, which was preparing to carry out attacks on Lebanese territory.

The strike was carried out using a naval cruise missile after hours of surveillance, and a direct hit was confirmed.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}