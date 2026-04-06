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Islamic Resistance Announces Successful Strike on “Israeli” Warship Off Lebanese Coast

Islamic Resistance Announces Successful Strike on “Israeli” Warship Off Lebanese Coast
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Indeed, they are a drowned army.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

“Now at sea, the ‘Israeli’ military warship that attacked our infrastructure, people’s homes, and civilians- wat it as it burns.”

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the continued escalation by the “Israeli” enemy in shelling villages and cities, destroying infrastructure, and displacing civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Sunday, 05-04-2026 at 00:05 an “Israeli” military warship located 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast, which was preparing to carry out attacks on Lebanese territory.

The strike was carried out using a naval cruise missile after hours of surveillance, and a direct hit was confirmed.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 06-04-2026 Hour: 01:46 Beirut Timing

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