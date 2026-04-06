Pentagon Eyes 85 F-35s for 2027, 38 for Air Force

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon is seeking funds for 85 F-35 Lightning II jets in its 2027 budget, including 38 F-35As for the US Air Force, as part of Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion push to strengthen military readiness.

The proposal allocates $30.6 billion for USAF aircraft procurement, marking an increase over previous years, though it stops short of providing a detailed breakdown for major aviation programs.

An official from the Office of Management and Budget [OMB] said the Air Force would get 38 of the 85 requested F-35s—up 14 from last year, but still short of closing its fighter gap.

David A. Deptula called the allocation a “mixed signal,” saying 38 jets may sustain production but fall well short of rebuilding the Air Force’s aging, undersized fleet. He argued the figure won’t reverse the fighter shortfall and noted it’s 10 fewer than the service requested in 2025—marking the first time in a decade it would receive less than half of the Pentagon’s planned F-35 buys.

Analysts say competing programs are squeezing F-35 buys. David A. Deptula called the 38-jet plan “budget triage,” citing trade-offs with priorities like the F-47, B-21 Raider, and other modernization efforts, while the budget also shifts focus to naval expansion with $65.8 billion for shipbuilding.