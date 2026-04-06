Iran: Hormuz will Never Return to Previous Status, Especially for US and ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz has undergone irreversible strategic changes and will never revert to its former status, particularly for the United States and the “Israeli” entity, as Iranian forces finalize operational preparations for a new security order in the Gulf.

In an official statement on Sunday night on the X account, the IRG Navy Command stated that the era of foreign hegemony over this critical international waterway is definitively over.

The command emphasized that recent regional developments have established a new reality in which extra-regional powers, led by the US, can no longer dictate terms or project unchecked influence in Iran’s immediate maritime environment.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its previous status, especially for the US and the Zionist entity,” the IRG Navy emphasized, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and the security of the Gulf against any destabilizing interference.

The statement further revealed that the IRG Navy has reached the final stages of operational preparations for the comprehensive plan previously announced by senior Iranian officials. This initiative aims to establish a new, indigenous security architecture in the Gulf, based on the principle that the region’s stability and security must be guaranteed by the littoral states themselves, without the provocative and illegitimate presence of outside forces.

These preparations include enhanced naval deployment, advanced monitoring systems, and coordinated rapid-response capabilities, all designed to safeguard Iran’s territorial waters and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy through the strait - a responsibility Iran has consistently upheld despite repeated foreign provocations.

Iranian military officials have repeatedly stressed that any attempt by the US or its allies to challenge this new order or reimpose their militarized dominance will encounter a swift, decisive and overwhelming response from Iran’s defensive forces.

The IRG Navy Command statement comes after US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to unleash “hell” on Iran if it continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, saying the US will destroy the country’s power plants and bridges.

The US president wrote that Tuesday is the day of attacks on power plants and bridges across Iran, which he said all would be “wrapped up in one.”

Iran has intensified its restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-“Israeli” war against the country.

Iranian authorities have indicated that the world's vital energy lifeline, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil passed before the war, remains open to everyone except to ships tied to the US, “Israel” and their allies.

The restrictions have led to a significant rise in global energy and commodity prices, with experts suggesting that the impact could escalate to historic levels if the confrontation continues.