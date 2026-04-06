US States Resist Big Tech Data Center Growth

By Staff, Agencies

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are encountering increasing opposition nationwide, as more states challenge large data center projects, turning a once low-profile expansion into a political and public flashpoint, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Since late 2025, 11 states have proposed curbs on data center construction, with others facing protests, as tech firms expand AI infrastructure.

Maine is set to lead with a proposed pause on large data centers until November 2027, targeting projects using 20 megawatts or more—enough to power 15,000 homes—with Governor Janet Mills signaling support amid rising electricity concerns.

Experts call it a “canary in the coal mine,” as residents and lawmakers cite strains on power, infrastructure, water, and the environment. Other states, including New York, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Ohio, along with cities like Denver and Detroit, are considering similar restrictions.

Nationally, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez propose pausing data center construction as public backlash over energy, water, and environmental costs signals the end of unchecked tech growth.

President Trump has spotlighted data centers’ impact on the strained US power grid, pushing Microsoft to pay full property taxes and rejecting rate discounts.

He also ordered an emergency grid auction for companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and OpenAI, aiming to protect consumers from higher electricity bills.

While promoting AI, his administration’s support for fossil fuel expansion and rejection of some renewables could raise energy costs. The message is clear: unchecked tech growth is ending, and companies must bear the costs.