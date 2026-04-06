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Iran’s Qalibaf: Trump Dragging Americans into Hell

Iran’s Qalibaf: Trump Dragging Americans into Hell
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By Staff, agencies 

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf confirmed that US President Donald Trump’s war on Iran is making life worse for ordinary Americans.

In an expletive-laden post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump warned that Iran would be “living in hell” unless the vital waterway is reopened to shipping by Tuesday, 8 PM Eastern Time [midnight GMT]. He also repeated his threat to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges.

Responding on X, Qalibaf urged Trump to end what he described as a “dangerous game.”

“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands,” Qalibaf wrote, referring to the “Israeli” prime minister.

Traffic through the strait normally accounts for 20–25% of global oil shipments and around 20% of liquefied natural gas [LNG] trade. Disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict are driving up energy prices, including in the US, where the average price of gasoline has risen to $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022.

Israel Iran war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

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