IRG: US Rescue Mission Hits Own Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Khatam al‑Anbiya Central Military Headquarters announced that US forces bombed their own aircraft, equipment, and personnel after a rescue attempt in Isfahan province went awry, with Tehran saying multiple US transport planes and helicopters were destroyed during the operation.

According to the statement issued on Monday, several US military aircraft entered Iranian airspace at dawn in an attempt to recover the crew of a fighter jet that had been shot down days earlier.

The report added that enemy aircraft violating Iranian airspace in southern Isfahan, including two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport aircraft, were struck and are reportedly burning.

Highlighting the political fallout, Khatam al-Anbiya stated, "President Trump has suffered a clear failure as of day 38," adding that his claims of a special operation rescuing the downed pilot are an attempt to "cover up his heavy defeat."

Furthermore, the IRG's Public Relations office issued a statement early on Sunday, revealing that an advanced MQ-9 drone was also shot down over the province, bringing the total toll to four drones destroyed in the area over the past five days alone.

In addition, the Iranian army confirmed that its air defenses shot down a Hermes 900 drone belonging to US-Israeli forces over Isfahan, bringing the total number of enemy drones downed since the start of the aggression to 162, "reflecting a rapid decline in the aerial capabilities of the aggressors."

Following the failed operation, Iranian officials said US forces bombed the stranded aircraft, along with accompanying personnel and equipment, in what was described as an attempt to prevent further losses or exposure.

The statement further described the operation as a “desperate attempt” by what it referred to as the “terrorist US military” to rescue the downed pilot.

It also sharply criticized US leadership, asserting that President Donald Trump is “stuck in the quagmire of war and aggression that he started,” while accusing American military commanders of failure.

The statement added that any future US ground operations or infiltration attempts inside Iran would be met with “decisive failure,” emphasizing the readiness of Iranian forces and public mobilization.

Meanwhile, Iranian forces successfully struck two US warplanes over Iranian territory on Friday, dealing a sharp blow to Washington’s aggression and exposing the true cost of the American escalation.

US officials confirmed that one crew member has been found, while the other remains missing. The incident underscores the vulnerability of US forces despite claims of “overwhelming military superiority."

Khatam al-Anbiya's spokesperson emphasized that the outcome of the operation represents a significant setback for Washington, stating that “the disgrace that befell the American army will not be repaired by empty speeches, media warfare, or psychological operations.”

The statement concluded by framing the developments as part of a broader confrontation, asserting that Iran’s actions reflect “divine favor” and reaffirming what it described as the eventual victory of the “front of truth over falsehood.”

Meanwhile, US missile strikes in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad killed three civilians and injured two, prompting Iranian officials to denounce a US “cover-up.”

As a result, Iranian forces continue defending their airspace, with the shootdown of a US F-15E—the first confirmed loss over Iran—highlighting growing American vulnerability.

Taken together, the incident, along with a downed A-10 near the Strait of Hormuz, underscores Tehran’s resilient missile and air defense capabilities against US and “Israeli” aggression.