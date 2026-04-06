Pakistan Leads Ceasefire Proposal between Iran and US

By Staff

A source familiar with the Pakistani proposal to end the US- “Israeli” aggression on Iran said on Monday that Iran and the United States had received a plan to end hostilities, expected to take effect on Monday.

The source added that Pakistan had developed a framework to end hostilities and shared it overnight with Iran and the United States, outlining a two-track approach: an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

The source said, “All elements must be agreed upon today,” adding that the initial understanding would be formalized in a memorandum of understanding to be concluded electronically through Pakistan, the sole communication channel in the talks.

Axios reported on Sunday that the United States, Iran, and regional mediators were discussing a possible 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase agreement that could ultimately lead to ending the war, citing American, “Israeli”, and regional sources.

A source told Reuters that Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had been in contact “throughout the night” with US Vice President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Under the proposal, the ceasefire would take effect immediately, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while allowing 15 to 20 days to finalize a comprehensive settlement. The agreement, tentatively called the “Islamabad Accord,” includes a regional framework for the strait, with final face-to-face talks to be held in Islamabad.

There was no immediate response from US or Iranian officials.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined to comment.

Iranian officials had previously told Reuters that Tehran is seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees against further attacks by the United States and “Israel”. They added that Iran had received messages from mediators, including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

According to the source, the final agreement is expected to include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.

Two Pakistani sources said Iran has not yet made any commitments despite intensified civilian and military diplomatic efforts.

One source said, “Iran has not responded yet,” adding that proposals backed by Pakistan, China, and the United States for a temporary ceasefire have not yielded any commitment so far.

Chinese officials have not issued any immediate comment in response to requests.

These latest diplomatic efforts come amid escalating hostilities, raising concerns about disruptions to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies.