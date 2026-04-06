Hamas Rejects Disarmament Ahead of ’Israeli’ Ceasefire Compliance

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas military Spokesman Abu Obeida said Sunday that Gaza’s disarmament will not be considered until the "Israeli" occupation meets its commitments under the first phase of the US-led ceasefire agreement.

In a pre-recorded speech, Abu Obeida also expressed support for Iran’s strikes on "Israel", mourned the martyrdom of Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and accused ceasefire mediators of placing pressure on Palestinian factions while ignoring "Israeli" violations.

He described the US–"Israeli" war on Iran as an extension of the genocide in Gaza.

"The heinous crimes committed by the Zionist-American aggression against our brothers in the Islamic Republic remind the world of the genocidal crimes in Gaza," he said.

"We mourn all the righteous martyrs of the Republic and its great leaders, foremost among them the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the great martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei."

Abu Obeida praised strikes carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], saying Hamas’s armed wing was following developments "with immense pride and admiration". He added that Iran’s campaign was a continuation of the 7 October Operation launched by Hamas.

He also conveyed solidarity from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, dedicating operations to martyred Palestinian leaders, while the group confirmed that its new, unnamed spokesman—using the same nom de guerre as his predecessor martyred in an "Israeli" strike—assumed the role in December.

Abu Obeida criticized mediators for pressing Palestinians while letting "Israel" ignore its commitments, rejecting calls for Hamas to disarm first.

He warned that such demands risk prolonging Gaza’s suffering, saying, "What the enemy is trying to pass today on the Palestinian Resistance and the people of Gaza through the mediators is extremely dangerous."

He condemned "Israel" of targeting civilians, restricting aid, and limiting access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging regional armed groups and Palestinians in the West Bank, Al-Quds, and in the occupied territories to respond.

"Let the enemy know that touching Al-Aqsa and the detainees will not pass without consequence... and it will have repercussions upon the occupation state," he said.

Abu Obeida also praised Syria as "the beating heart of al-Sham" for its historic support of Palestinian refugees.

In Damascus, Syrians held pro-Palestine protests after Friday prayers, waving flags and chanting against "Israel’s" treatment of Palestinian detainees and the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The demonstrations were part of a broader wave of protests across Syria in response to "Israel’s" ongoing policies and regional conflicts.