Iranian Missile Rocks ’Tel Aviv’, Settler Casualties Confirmed

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian missiles hit multiple sites across central occupied Palestinian territories on Monday, inflicting heavy damage and injuring several settlers, "Israeli" media reported.

Air raid sirens sounded across "Tel Aviv" and the surrounding areas after Iranian missiles, including cluster munitions, hit approximately 20 sites in central areas. One missile reportedly made direct impact on a building in a settlement, triggering widespread destruction.

"Israeli" media acknowledged that explosive warheads fell in several areas in and around "Tel Aviv", including "Ramat Gan", "Petah Tikva", and "Bnei Brak".

Reports indicated that at least two settlers were seriously injured, with injuries expected to rise as emergency crews continue to assess the aftermath.

Additional reports pointed to an additional strike on the southern al-Naqab region, shortly after the strike on "Tel Aviv".

In Haifa, two bodies were recovered from a building hit by an Iranian missile, with fires and heavy damage reported across the city and nearby "Krayot", "Israeli" media confirmed.

The developments came amid ongoing US‑"Israeli" strikes on Iranian civilian sites, prompting Tehran to intensify retaliatory attacks on US bases and strategic "Israeli" targets deep within the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s provocative post on Truth Social warning Iran about the Strait of Hormuz has raised alarm in Washington, with officials calling it a dangerous escalation, while Tehran vowed any such threats would be met with a firm response.