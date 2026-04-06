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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 5, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 5, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 5, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 12:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Al-Seder Hill in the village of Aynata, with a barrage of rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:05 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Kahil Triangle in the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage of rockets.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 a.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Houla, with a guided missile and it was seen burning.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 a.m., the “Liman” Barracks north of the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a squadron of offensive drones.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 a.m., the vicinity of an “Israeli” helicopter landing site, used to evacuate casualties, in the border village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a barrage if rockets.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage if rockets.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets.
  8. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., the settlement of “Metula”, with a barrage of rockets.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:20 a.m., the “Mount Neria” Base – affiliated with the “Meron” base for aerial surveillance and air operations management in northern occupied Palestine, with a barrage of rockets.
  10. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with a barrage of rockets.
  11. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the settlement of “Beit Hillel”, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 06-04-2026 Hour: 08:56 Beirut Timing

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