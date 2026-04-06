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Senior IRG Intel Commander Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Strike On Tehran

Senior IRG Intel Commander Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Strike On Tehran
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By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Intelligence Organization was martyred in an "Israeli" airstrike on Tehran, amid escalating US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran.

In a statement released on Monday, the IRG Public Relations Department announced that Brigadier General Seyed Majid Khademi was assassinated in a criminal and terrorist attack by the US and "Israeli" enemies in the early hours of the day.

The statement went on to pay homage to Khademi for his achievements, stating that the late IRG intelligence chief sincerely and courageously defended the principles of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as well as Iran's Islamic establishment and territories for nearly half a century, and played an outstanding role in various intelligence and security domains.

The IRG highlighted that Khademi's strenuous efforts, particularly in the path of confronting foreign enemies at strategic levels, have for years paved the way for Iran's intelligence apparatus to thwart the foes' fiendish and satanic plots to penetrate into Iran, and undermine the national calm and security

Later in the day, the "Israeli" enemy claimed responsibility for the assassination, with minister of war Yisrael Katz saying he was updated on the strike during an assessment with military chief of staff Eyal Zamir.

Israel Iran zionist aggression war on iran UnitedStates IRG

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Last Update: 06-04-2026 Hour: 08:56 Beirut Timing

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