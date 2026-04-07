Trump Renews Vow to Bomb Iran’s Power Grid, Bridges

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump renewed threats on Monday to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, warning it would face destruction if no deal is reached by Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, with reopening the Strait of Hormuz set as a key demand.

"Every bridge in Iran will be decimated… every power plant… burning, exploding,” Trump warned, threatening “complete demolition” within hours.

Looking back over the past six weeks, Trump’s timeline and exit strategy remain unclear, as he floated deeper involvement while threatening escalation—saying the US “may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation” if strikes intensify.

Meanwhile, Trump has sent mixed signals on the Strait of Hormuz, demanding Iran open it while also suggesting US allies—or even US-imposed tolls—could control it, saying any deal must ensure “free traffic of oil and everything.”

He gave conflicting signals on the war’s direction, saying “I don’t know… it depends what they do” as a deadline looms, while hinting at ongoing talks with “an active, willing participant” and dismissing concerns over potential strikes on civilian infrastructure, adding, “I hope I don’t have to do it.”

Separately, Trump, alongside Pete Hegseth and John Ratcliffe, highlighted a “risky” mission to rescue a downed US airman, saying “we leave no American behind,” while claiming Iran “got lucky” in shooting down the jet.

The news conference came days after Trump said the conflict would end “shortly,” even as he criticized unnamed countries and said others should reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a route carrying about 20% of global oil.

At the same time, Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has driven US gas to $4 per gallon, while Trump threatened “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day” strikes Tuesday if it isn’t reopened, even as mediators offer a 45-day ceasefire he called “a significant step.”

Finally, polling shows growing opposition to the Iran war, with Trump’s strong GOP approval down to 43%. He warned high gas prices “might last into the summer” but vowed, “We’re never going to let them have a nuclear weapon.”