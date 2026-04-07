The Iranian Twilight: How Iran Is Rewriting the End of American Hegemony

By Mohamad Hammoud

History is a graveyard of empires that believed being stronger meant they could not be defeated-whose ego outgrew their capability, whose reach exceeded their wisdom. Rome decayed from within. The Ottomans collapsed while still projecting power they no longer possessed. For decades, Washington’s strategic elite assumed the final chapter of American dominance would be written in the South China Sea, dictated by China’s rise. They were wrong.

Instead, the American- “Israel” war on Iran has delivered a faster verdict: through sustained military and economic humiliation, the United States is losing its status as a superpower. What was meant to reassert dominance has instead exposed its limits. The decisive theater is not East Asia but the Gulf, where Iran is dictating the terms of American decline.

Chokepoints and the Erosion of Financial Power

History shows that superpowers rarely fall from a single defeat but from losing control of critical chokepoints. Britain learned this the hard way in 1956 when it lost control of the Suez Canal, signaling the collapse of its ability to shape global trade and the end of its empire.

The rise of the United States, by contrast, rested on the 1974 petrodollar system, which tied global oil trade to the dollar and enabled Washington to finance military power on credit.

That foundation is now cracking at the Strait of Hormuz. By asserting control over this corridor, Iran has demonstrated the ability to threaten a significant share of global energy. More consequentially, it has begun pushing transactions into alternative currencies, including the Chinese yuan. When energy stops flowing in dollars, the financial engine behind American global power starts to erode.

Kinetic Attrition and Strategic Retreat

The military dimension has been equally damaging. The conflict has exposed the vulnerability of the most advanced US systems. Reports of damaged and downed aircraft- including F-35s, F-15s, and F-16s- alongside successful strikes on sensitive targets, have done something that seemed almost unthinkable: they have punctured the myth of American technological invincibility. The arsenal that was once sold to the world as untouchable is now looking vulnerable against a regional power that has mastered the art of asymmetric warfare.

These losses have forced Washington’s hand. To keep operations going in the Levant, the US has pulled missile defense systems from Asia and Europe - visibly thinning its global footprint. The message to allies is unmistakable: the security umbrella is no longer global. A superpower that must concentrate its defenses in one region implicitly concedes limits everywhere else.

Economic Strain and Structural Limits

At the same time, the economic burden of the conflict is compounding the decline. The cost of sustained operations, rising insurance premiums for global shipping, and disruptions to energy markets are imposing structural strain. War expenditures increasingly compete with domestic priorities, while the financial advantages of dollar dominance show signs of weakening. Military power, once sufficient to secure economic primacy, is no longer delivering the same returns.

The parallels to Britain’s Suez moment are no longer theoretical. When a superpower cannot secure its vital trade routes, cannot protect the supremacy of its currency, and cannot shield its own military assets from sustained attack, the game is changing. The United States is now facing all three of those pressures at once.

Conclusion: The End of the Unipolar Moment

What this conflict has laid bare is a growing gap between the story America tells about itself and the world as it actually is. Beyond the battlefield, American prestige - the invisible currency of hegemony - has taken a serious hit. Regional actors now operate with greater confidence, calculating that Washington either cannot or will not impose decisive outcomes. The “protector” increasingly appears constrained, reactive, and exposed. The campaign against Iran was supposed to reinforce American authority. Instead, it has accelerated its erosion - militarily, economically, and psychologically. What was meant to project strength has revealed something far more uncomfortable: fragility.

Future historians are unlikely to place the end of American primacy in the Taiwan Strait. They will look to the Gulf - to disrupted shipping lanes, contested skies, and a superpower that found itself on the back foot against a regional adversary it underestimated. In that narrow stretch of water, the architecture of unipolar power is being taken apart, piece by piece. The final chapter is no longer something to be written in the future. It is being written right now.